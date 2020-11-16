Just In
- 45 min ago Alleged Redmi 10 Gets TENAA Certification; Full Design, Specifications Tipped
-
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord Vs OnePlus 8T: Flagship Or Premium Mid-Range?
- 1 day ago Disney To Open Online Store, ShopDisney In India
- 1 day ago ISRO Successfully Launches 10 Satellites, Including Earth Observation Satellite, Into Orbit: Details
Don't Miss
- News Giriraj Singh tells Sushil Modi, status is not determined by posts
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Losliya’s Father Mariyanesan Passes Away; Fans Mourn His Demise
- Sports New ICC meme has Twitterati in splits
- Finance Why SBI Personal Loans Are Better Than Many Banks?
- Lifestyle Shraddha Kapoor Mesmerises Us With Her Sparkling And Glossy Make-Up Look In Her Latest Covershoot
- Automobiles Volvo Drops New Cars To Train First Responders In Occupant Recovery: Here Are All Details
- Education MHT CET Result 2020 Date And Link Details At mahaonline.gov.in
- Travel Winter Destinations Near Kolkata
OnePlus 9 Visits Geekbench Ahead Of 2021 Launch; To Pack Snapdragon 875 SoC
OnePlus has launched its share of smartphones for this year. We have seen the arrival of a new mid-range series by the brand called the OnePlus Nord and also the flagship OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T. The brand might have already started the production of its next premium smartphone series called the OnePlus 9. The standard variant in the upcoming series has been spotted at Geekbench which indicates its development in the process.
OnePlus 9 Spotted At Geekbench
The alleged OnePlus 9 has been spotted at Geekbench with the LuBan LE2117 model number. According to the listing, the OnePlus 9 will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The motherboard mentioned here is lahaina which is said to be none other than the Snapdragon 875 processor.
This unannounced Qualcomm's flagship chipset has eight cores and has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The Geekbench listing also suggests 8GB RAM, however, it doesn't give any details on the storage capacity. Looking at the past trend, we can expect the device to ship with atleast 128GB storage configuration.
We can't say for sure just yet of the device will be announced in single or multiple configurations. The OnePlus 9 is further said to boot on Android 11 OS. We can expect the handset to come pre-installed with an in-house Oxygen OS user interface. As for the benchmark performance, the OnePlus 9 has achieved 1122 points in the single-core test.
While in the multi-core test, the handset has managed to log 2733 points. The listing is limited to the aforementioned features. Since the handset is long away from an official unveiling, the remaining hardware details are still at large.
The handset is speculated to hit the stores by 2021, however, no official details are out yet. It remains to be seen what all upgrades the OnePlus 9 brings over the OnePlus 8 in terms of hardware.
-
26,945
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
17,899
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,849
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570