OnePlus 9 Visits Geekbench Ahead Of 2021 Launch; To Pack Snapdragon 875 SoC

OnePlus has launched its share of smartphones for this year. We have seen the arrival of a new mid-range series by the brand called the OnePlus Nord and also the flagship OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T. The brand might have already started the production of its next premium smartphone series called the OnePlus 9. The standard variant in the upcoming series has been spotted at Geekbench which indicates its development in the process.

OnePlus 9 Spotted At Geekbench

The alleged OnePlus 9 has been spotted at Geekbench with the LuBan LE2117 model number. According to the listing, the OnePlus 9 will be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The motherboard mentioned here is lahaina which is said to be none other than the Snapdragon 875 processor.

This unannounced Qualcomm's flagship chipset has eight cores and has a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The Geekbench listing also suggests 8GB RAM, however, it doesn't give any details on the storage capacity. Looking at the past trend, we can expect the device to ship with atleast 128GB storage configuration.

We can't say for sure just yet of the device will be announced in single or multiple configurations. The OnePlus 9 is further said to boot on Android 11 OS. We can expect the handset to come pre-installed with an in-house Oxygen OS user interface. As for the benchmark performance, the OnePlus 9 has achieved 1122 points in the single-core test.

While in the multi-core test, the handset has managed to log 2733 points. The listing is limited to the aforementioned features. Since the handset is long away from an official unveiling, the remaining hardware details are still at large.

The handset is speculated to hit the stores by 2021, however, no official details are out yet. It remains to be seen what all upgrades the OnePlus 9 brings over the OnePlus 8 in terms of hardware.

