OnePlus 9RT Appears On Geekbench Ahead Of India Launch On January 14

OnePlus is on a launching spree. The company just unveiled the new OnePlus 10 Pro flagship device. Now, the OnePlus 9RT India launch is scheduled for January 14. Ahead of the launch, the smartphone appeared on Geekbench, revealing its specs and benchmark results. The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is expected to pack some powerful features in the premium mid-range segment.

OnePlus 9RT India Launch

The company has been teasing the OnePlus 9RT India launch for a while now. The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is set to debut on January 14 and the launch event is expected to include a couple of other accessories. For one, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is expected to launch alongside. We'll know more in the coming days.

OnePlus 9RT Geekbench Results

The OnePlus 9RT was spotted on Geekbench and was initially reported by MySmartPrice. The listing reveals the processor and RAM details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. Here, the new OnePlus 9RT was spotted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 12GB RAM. The processor was clocked at 1.8Ghz.

The Geekbench listing mentions only a 12GB RAM variant. However, we could also get an 8GB RAM model in India. More importantly, the Geekbench scorecard shows the OnePlus 9RT with 888 points in the single-core test and 3319 points in the multi-core performance. The scorecard is pretty good, indicating a sturdy performance from the upcoming device.

OnePlus 9RT Features: What To Expect?

To note, the OnePlus 9RT has already debuted in China and is now making its way to the Indian market. As a premium smartphone, the OnePlus 9RT flaunts a 6.62-inch E4 OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600Hz touch response, and HDR10+ support. We know the phone runs Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.

The OnePlus 9RT features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a supporting macro shooter. There's also a 16MP selfie camera on the device.

A 4,500 mAh battery with 65T fast charging support provides juice for the smartphone. With the launch just a few days away, we'll have more input on the official pricing and the availability of the new OnePlus 9RT.

