OnePlus Ace Launch Set For April 21, Possible Design Emerges Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across numerous leaks and speculations regarding an upcoming OnePlus smartphone - the OnePlus Ace. Word is that the device allegedly carrying the model number PGKM10, which was spotted on the 3C certification database and Geekbench benchmarking platform could be the OnePlus Ace.

OnePlus Ace Launch Date Confirmed

Now, the company has released an official confirmation regarding the launch of the OnePlus Ace. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone is all set to go official on April 21 at 7:30 PM. The OnePlus Ace launch date poster was released officially by the company. While this poster does not shed light on the specifications of the smartphone, it gives us a look at the design of the device.

Going by this design hinted by the poster, the OnePlus Ace is seen to sport a triple-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash unit at the top left corner. There are vertical lines below the camera module, which gives a unique look to the smartphone.

Besides this, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is seen to flaunt flat edges and a power button at the right. Other images released by the company show that the smartphone will be available in black and blue color options. Also, it is seen that the device misses out on an alert slider.

From the previous reports, the OnePlus Ace is believed to be a rebadged variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 that went official recently. However, the launch poster reveals that its rear design will be borrowed from another Realme smartphone.

OnePlus Ace Rumored Specs

Based on the leaks and rumors, the OnePlus Ace could be launched with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of storage space.

On the photography front, the OnePlus Ace could flaunt a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera sensor. The device is said to run Android 12 OS and come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging tech.

