OnePlus Bank Of Mum And Dad Offer: Get Free Sandstone Case And Type-C Bullet Earphones

OnePlus has come up with a new marketing tool, where it has partnered with the Bank of Mum and Dad to sell its OnePlus 7, 7 Pro in the UK. Under this offer, the company is offering a free sandstone protective case and the OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones.

What Is The Bank of Mum And Dad?

The Bank of Mum and Dad is nothing but the parents. Under this offer, the company is taking the children's side by making their parents pay for the purchase of the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro.

How To Avail This Offer?

Tweet using the #BankOfMumAndDad to OnePlus' twitter handle by stating the reason for your smartphone switch and the company will take care of the rest. Do note that, except for the free case and the Type-C Bullet earphones (only with the OnePlus 7 Pro Mirror Gray), there are no additional offers available on these devices.

A Bit More About The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are the latest flagship smartphones from the company, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM. These devices come with Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, whereas, the OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, both protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 has a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a 5MP depth-sensing camera.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support, and the OnePlus 7 has a 3700 mAh battery with 20W Dash Charge support.

