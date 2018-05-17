OnePlus' Carl Pei believes the notch is here to stay

OnePlus has also embraced the controversial notch with it latest OnePlus 6 smartphone. Many OEMs have followed the trend ever since the advent of the iPhone X. Now OnePlus 6 co-founder Carl Pei has stated that the notch is here to stay.

Pei also addressed the new phone's design, security issues, and the security breach that left users with fraudulent credit card charges. Carl Pei also discussed why OnePlus is yet to foray in the VR and AR like other manufacturers. Talking of the notch, Pei said that it's a logical trend, and noted that OnePlus 6 has the option to remove the notch virtually. The software tweak allows the user to black out the space around the notch.

While the notch might not be the most beautiful design out there, it sure gives the users more real estate without increasing the size of the display. Speaking of the overall design, Pei said that the focus was to create a device which is more than just unique and appealing.

Talking about OnePlus' interest in VR and AR, he said that the company has no plans as of now; the company's main focus has been on making good flagship devices at a lower cost. He also touched on the recent data breach that caused fraudulent credit card charges for several users. He assured that any such thing won't happen again. Let's hope the company does away with the controversies and keep producing good smartphones.

The company has also launched its OnePlus 6 flagship at an event in London. The smartphone sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. There is a notch at the top center of the screen resulting in an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked at 2.8GHz. This processor is said to be 30% faster in terms of performance and 10% more power efficient. This processor is paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It will have 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage capacity.

Just hours after the launch, the renders of the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition were also leaked. The leaked image shows a OnePlus 6 with the Avengers logo and wallpaper. However, the users will get a gunmetal rim running along the edges of the phone. The rear panel flaunts checkered patterns making an array of diagonal lines. It has a dual camera setup placed vertically followed by the OnePlus branding.