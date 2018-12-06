ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus CEO confirms new 5G phone will cost $200 to $300 more than 6T

OnePlus seems all set to launch a new series of phones with its 5G device.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus recently announced that it would be the first company to launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone will first come on the UK carrier EE's 5G network before it hits other major markets.

    OnePlus CEO confirms new 5G phone will cost $200 to $300 more than 6T

     

    While the device is said to launch in the first half of 2019 - before the end of May, reports CNET. The reports also say that the device won't be marketed as the OnePlus 7. The company is planning to introduce a new series for the 5G-ready phones, which means the company is moving away from its two-phone release cadence.

    OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau in an interview with The Verge confirmed that the company is working on a 4G product which will come under the OnePlus 7 moniker. As for its 5G phone, the device could carry a $200 to $300 higher price tag. "It's hard to know because there's a lot of specifics still to look at, but it's likely in the neighborhood of $200-300 more."

    So if the company launches its OnePlus 7 at a $20 to $30 premium over the $549 6T, the 5G smartphone could cost between $770 to $880

    "5G is an important trend with its own tremendous challenges... we're working to understand the technology as quickly as possible. 5G will be particularly difficult to have a device that covers all of the world, or even most of the world's networks."

    Besides, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the OnePlus 7. The device is said to sport a sliding camera. A YouTube channel Techconfigurations shared a concept renders of upcoming smartphones based on leaks and speculations.

    The video showed OnePlus 7 featuring a sliding mechanism with dual selfie cameras with a triple camera setup on the rear panel.

    The rear camera might comprise of 16MP + 20MP + 16MP sensors with AI capabilities, PDAF, dual OIS, and 4K video recording support. Up front, it will have 16MP + 12MP sensors and might have a dedicated flash.

    Read More About: oneplus 5g smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue