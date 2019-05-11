OnePlus claims these pictures are shot on OnePlus 7 Pro's triple-lens camera News oi-Rohit Arora OnePlus has teamed up with National Geographic Channel and Netflix to promote its upcoming OnePlus 7 smartphones

After Netflix, OnePlus has now teamed up with National Geographic Channel to promote the upcoming OnePlus 7 series smartphones across the globe. As per the reports, the duo has worked together to create a special photography series (shot on OnePlus 7 Pro) to be showcased in upcoming magazine supplement of National Geographic Channel.

The pictures shot in the supplement issue "Inspired by Nature" are said to be captured on OnePlus 7 Pro by three world-renowned photographers handpicked by National Geographic Channel. Scheduled to release in the month of July 2019, the supplement issue will feature scenic images of North America, all captured on the OnePlus 7 Pro's triple-lens camera setup, which is the highlight feature of the smartphone. Below are the said pictures to be shot on OnePlus 7 Pro.

For the partnership, National Geographic handpicked three of its world-renowned photographers Andy Bardon, Carlton Ward Jr. and Krystle Wright. The photographers were given the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro to capture the scenic beauty of North America. The above camera samples show some good detailing and color exposure.

Notably, OnePlus devices have always faced criticism in the camera department. Even the company's previous top-of-the line OnePlus 6T struggled to match the likes of Samsung, Google and Huawei handsets in the camera performance. We managed to capture some good shots by OnePlus 6T; however the camera performance was still not as par with premium flagships from Huawei, Samsung and Google.

Things might get changed with the launch of OnePlus 7 series smartphones. OnePlus 7 Pro is touted as the company's best-ever camera smartphone till date. The smartphone will offer a triple-lens camera setup and will feature 'UltraShot' mode to capture detailed images. If the above landscape pictures are not tweaked in any third-party softwares, we might finally get to see a good camera hardware on a OnePlus handset.

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus also seems very much positive for the camera performance of the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro. He said, "With the OnePlus 7 Pro, I believe we have raised the bar in camera technology. With this association with National Geographic, we wanted to push the limits of what our camera is capable of and we believe that the professional National Geographic photographers did just that. We are very excited to showcase the results from this partnership and hope that our users will be as excited about the camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro as we are."

As we are getting closer to the launch date of OnePlus 7 series smartphones, more and more camera samples shot from the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro are making their way to the internet. Just yesterday OnePlus announced that the smartphone maker has teamed up with popular streaming application Netflix to unveil the fist look of the much anticipated series- Scared Games 2.

The above two posters releaed by Netflix from Sacred Games 2 are said to be shot on OnePlus 7 Pro. The posters captured on the OnePlus 7 Pro feature the lead characters of the series- Sacred Games such as Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

It will be worth seeing how good is the real-life camera performance of OnePlus 7 Pro. It is high-time OnePlus give a handset that can actually take on camera-focused smartphones from other manufactureres. OnePlus 7 Series is slated for a launch on May 14,2019 in Bangalore India. Stay tuned on more updates on OnePlus 7 series smartphones.