OnePlus Clover, Upcoming Mid-Range Smartphone Visits Geekbench
It looks like OnePlus Nord is not the only mid-range smartphone to be launched by the company this year. A recent report hinted that there are two more mid-range smartphones that are on cards with the codename Billie and these are expected to see the light of the day this year. Now, another OnePlus smartphone codenamed Clove has been spotted on the Geekbench database.
OnePlus Clover Benchmark Listing
Going by the Geekbench 5, the OnePlus Clover smartphone is believed to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM. The device appears to run Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. When it comes to the benchmark scores, this smartphone appears to have scored 336 points and 1495 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.
Notably, it looks like this upcoming OnePlus smartphone in the question could belong to the OnePlus Nord lineup. And, if the benchmark listing is authentic, then the device could be an entry-level offering, which is positioned below the OnePlus Billie that was spotted last week. Well, we say so as the smartphone was tipped to be launched with a Snapdragon 690 SoC with 5G connectivity support.
Upcoming OnePlus Phones Leak
Earlier this month, a tipster shared a video showing the 3D renders of the upcoming mid-range smartphones from OnePlus that appear to have dual and triple rear cameras. Both smartphones were tipped to be launched with the moniker Aurora and were seen with punch-hole cutout on the displays to house the selfie camera sensor. However, it remains to be seen if these smartphones could belong to the alleged Nord series phones with the codenames Billie and Clover.
OnePlus 8T Stops By Geekbench
In the meantime, we also came across a Geekbench listing of the alleged OnePlus 8T. It was spotted running Android 11 out-of-the-box with 8GB RAM and a Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Going by the ongoing speculations, we can expect the two Nord series smartphones and OnePlus 8T to be launched later this year. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.
