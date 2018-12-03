OnePlus enticed to launch affordable smartphones in India; will focus only on premium models

OnePlus is one of the successful brands in the Indian smartphone market. The company has turned successful in just a few years and has been a leader in the premium market segment. The brand has also been able to give a tough challenge to other big brands including Apple and Samsung. All this is possible with its flagship devices that come with advanced features and not-too-expensive pricing.

Despite the success and popularity, it looks like the company will not enter the affordable market segment and stick to the premium and flagship category alone. In an interview with PTI, the company's CEO Pete Lau stated that there is a huge market in the price range from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000. And, he added that it is a temptation to enter this category but they aren't going to do that. The company's mission is to build flagship smartphones with best features and they will do the same.

OnePlus X wasn't a huge success

Though the company has ruled out the possibilities of entering the affordable market segment right now, it did launch such a device called OnePlus X back in 2015. However, the device was not quite successful in India and the series was discontinued. And, the company started focusing only on premium smartphones since then. What the company did is doubled the number of devices it produces on a yearly basis.

In India, the affordable smartphone market segment is dominated by Xiaomi, which become the largest smartphone brand in the country in terms of volume. All this was possible by the Redmi series of budget models.

OnePlus 5G phone incoming

As per the market recharge firm Counterpoint, OnePlus tops the premium market segment with over 30% market share. In an attempt to take this growth to the next level, the company is all set to launch its first 5G smartphone and a smart TV next year. And, there will be a device allegedly dubbed OnePlus 7. This is said to be the sequel OnePlus 6T launched recently and we can expect it to be launched in mid-2017.