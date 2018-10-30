OnePlus 5G smartphone will be launched in 2019

Earlier this month, at the Qualcomm 4G/5G Summit held in Hong Kong, Carl Pei, the OnePlus co-founder said that the company is prepping a 5G phone that will be launched in 2019. Now, the company's CEO, Pete Lau has confirmed the same once again. At the launch event of the OnePlus 6T in New York on Monday, Pete Lau said that OnePlus 5G smartphone will be launched in the first half of 2019.

While detailing about the partnership between OnePlus and Qualcomm, he added that they will have a 5G product in the first half of next year. They are working closely with the chip maker to make the 5G technology available as soon as possible for the users.

Even Cristiano Amon, the President at Qualcomm also shed light about the 5G technology. He said that they will deploy the next generation wireless technology on premium smartphones and that the technology will be available for users in the first half of 2019. Amon added that companies like OnePlus are intending to bring 5G technology in their offerings making it a reality in 2019.

Upcoming 5G smartphones

Though there are claims that 5G-ready devices will hit the market next year, there aren't any clear information regarding the other details and leaks on this new technology aren't immense. However, there are speculations that the premium flagship models such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 will arrive in a 5G capable variant.

While Samsung is yet to confirm the same, Huawei has already confirmed that they are prepping a foldable 5G smartphone. However, the details regarding this smartphone are yet to be revealed. Given that these companies are gearing up to bring 5G capable smartphones, we can expect more brands to be announced next year.

5G rollout in India

During the India Mobile Congress (IMC), the telcos and chipmakers have shared their vision regarding the rollout of 5G in India. From the same, it looks like telcos such as Jio and Airtel are gearing up to bring this next-generation wireless technology in the country.