OnePlus Inches Closer To Oppo With This New Development: Finally Settled?

Not so long ago, OnePlus confirmed that it is sort of merging with the parent company Oppo. However, the company did confirm all the product-related calls will be made solely by the OnePlus team, and it is even retaining the OxygenOS for the international market, including India.

Now, yet another update from the OnePlus-Oppo suggests that this integration is a lot more than Oppo just being a holding company for OnePlus. OnePlus has now confirmed that it is merging the OxygenOS team with ColorOS, and the company has also given a few reasonable reasons for this development.

Bigger Portfolio Needs Bigger Resources

Gone is the OnePlus, which used to launch two to three phones per year. The brand has changed a lot in the last few years, where, the brand now launches phones almost every quarter, ranging from a mid-range to a high-end premium smartphone.

According to OnePlus, the brand now needs more resources to keep its devices up-to-date, and the brand could definitely use the vast resources that Oppo possesses. The company also confirms that this development will lead to offering faster and stable software updates for the entire fleet of OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus has also confirmed that it is integrating the codebase of the OxygenOS with the ColorOS and this will happen behind the scenes. With this announcement, the company has now updated the maintenance schedule of the OnePlus smartphones, where, new devices like the OnePlus 9 or even the OnePlus 8 will receive up to 3 major Android updates.

OnePlus Smartphones Maintenance Schedule

Flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro will get three major Android updates with four years of security updates. Flagship phones launched prior to the OnePlus 8 -- the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, and the OnePlus 6 will get two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

The OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Nord CE are eligible for two major Android updates with three years of security updates. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord N series of smartphones will get a single Android update with three years of security updates.

An Interesting Move

This is definitely a good move, as the phones will get better support, especially the flagship smartphones. However, the OxygenOS might get a major revamp and is likely to look a lot like the ColorOS and we might even see some third-party apps, starting with the OxygenOS 12 update.

