OnePlus Is Officially Promoting Oppo Find N On Social Media And OnePlus Forum

Oppo Find N is the latest and the first commercial folding smartphone from the Chinese smartphone conglomerate. The company is now using OnePlus's social media handles to promote the Oppo Find N. If anyone still had a doubt regarding OnePlus being an independent entity, this should put a full stop to the same.

This is definitely not a mistake by a social media account manager. The images posted on the OnePlus facebook page have a OnePlus logo, which confirms that OnePlus is now a part of Oppo. An Oppo Find N related post is now on OnePlus Forum, which was previously exclusive for OnePlus smartphones and devices.

OnePlus Forum users can now participate in the Lab2 campaign to get their hands on and to review the Oppo Find N. The company is currently offering three devices to OnePlus Forums users, which will be not be taken back by the company. However, they do have to publish two reviews to complete to Lab2 program to keep Oppo Find N for themselves.

OnePlus was always been a part of Oppo. However, for the first few years, OnePlus did function as an independent brand. However, the distance between OnePlus and Oppo started getting thinner and we could sense the Oppo design cues on the OnePlus smartphones.

Then OnePlus officially confirmed that it is merging the OxygenOS development team with the ColorOS development team. This is where it almost became evident that OnePlus will just be a sub-brand under Oppo's branding.

Finally, in late 2021, the company officially confirmed that OnePlus phones will ship with ColorOS, which confirmed that OnePlus has fully merged with Oppo. This is the reason why OnePlus is officially marketing an Oppo product on social media channels to improve the reach of its latest innovation.

What Does This Mean For Future OnePlus Products?

For the first time, OnePlus is officially marketing an Oppo product on its social media channels. This is going to continue in the coming days and we can expect to see both brands using their channels to market each other's products. From now on, we could expect to see more Oppo products on OnePlus social media channels and vice versa.

