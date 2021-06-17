Just In
OnePlus Mergers With Oppo? A New Journey For OnePlus
Last year Oneplus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that he has taken a few responsibilities of Oppo for product strategy. At the same time, both teams came together to get the most out of these additional resources. Pete Lau has now updated that OnePlus has now deeply integrated with Oppo to create new products and to offer better software updates to OnePlus users.
OnePlus Will Be An Independent Brand
Pete Lau has officially confirmed that OnePlus will continue to be an independent brand when it comes to products and services. He has also confirmed that the brand will continue to host individual in-person launch events (possibly in the future) and will continue to offer products and services through all the official OnePlus channels
Will OnePlus Replace OxygenOS With ColorOS?
A few reports have confirmed that OnePlus will continue to offer OxygenOS in the international markets. However, with the upcoming OxygenOS 12, we expect it to mimic ColorOS 12 and both iterations of the software are expected to have similar features. On top of that, the company might deliver faster software updates due to this unification and might entirely shift to ColorOS in the coming years.
Do note that, this is an internal matter, where, Oppo will mostly behave like a holding company, while all the product-related decisions will be taken by the OnePlus team. Hence, this is not as alarming as some report suggests, at least for the current OnePlus smartphone owners.
With the upcoming OxygenOS 12 release and the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones, we should get more insights into the direction of the brand OnePlus. Given Oppo has a much bigger R&D funding, OnePlus is likely to get benefits from it and we could soon expect to see OnePlus smartphones with new features and technologies.
We believe that all the existing OnePlus smartphones, including the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE, will get continuous software updates. As a customer, this development shouldn't make any influence, especially if you are planning to buy a OnePlus smartphone. We hope to see more technology and innovations on OnePlus smartphones in the coming days due to this new deep integration or partnership.
