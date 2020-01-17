OnePlus New Year Surprise Rewards Announced For Red Cable Club Members News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently unveiled a new program for its smartphone owners called the Red Cable Club, where the brand will be featuring exclusive deals and offers to its members. Now, as a part of the New Year celebration, the company has come up with a new offer called OnePlus New Year Surprise Rewards.

What Is OnePlus New Year Surprise Reward?

As the name suggests, it is a reward for the red cable club members. Every day, starting from January 17 to January 23, the company will be offering OnePlus vouchers on various products for the first 20,000 members who claim it.

As it is a surprise reward, the company has not confirmed the type or value of the vouchers that it might offer. I participated in the New Year Surprise Reward and received Rs. 5,000 off Amazon voucher on the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro, which can be unveiled through my reward section.

When I tried to participate once more, I was greeted with "already participated" you can only get 1 voucher/day, try again tomorrow. Every day, the offer starts at 10:00 AM and users can try their luck to get some amazing vouchers on select OnePlus products.

How To Join Red Cable Club?

To join the Red Cable Club, updated your OnePlus smartphone to the latest firmware and go to settings and click on the very first option. Similarly, you can also become a member using the OnePlus community app. As this is a free membership, one need not pay anything if they have a supporting OnePlus smartphone.

We will be trying the New Year's Surprise Reward for the next few days to learn what the company is offering to the red club members. If you are a member, then make sure to check out this latest offer to get some discounts on some OnePlus products.

