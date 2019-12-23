Oneplus Smartphone Users To Get Exclusive Benefits With Red Cable Club: How To Avail News oi-Vivek

Oneplus has come up with a new way to celebrate this Christmas with tons of offers on its smartphones and accessories. Besides, the company has also unveiled a brand new scheme called the OnePlus Red Cable Club with exclusive offers, just for the OnePlus smartphone owners.

OnePlus Red Cable Club Benefits

As of now, OnePlus is offering the Red Cable jackpot, where the brand will be randomly distributing curated gift boxes that are worth up to Rs. 1,00,000. Besides, the company is also offering a flat 50 percent off on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

Do note that, this offer is only applicable for those, who have a OnePlus smartphone with Android Oreo or newest OS. Additionally, the company is also offering Free 50 GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year.

On top of these offers, there are also OnePlus Care Benefits. Depending on the device, one can either get Free 1-year extended the warranty for OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Or one can also get flat 50 percent off on battery replacement and this offer is applicable for the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 6. Lastly, users can also get upgrade offers when the exchange an old OnePlus smartphone with a new one.

How To Become OnePlus Red Cable Club Member?

Anyone with the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or the OnePlus 7T Pro can become a member for free of cost.

Follow these instructions to become a OnePlus Red Cable Club Member

Upgrade your system to the latest version

Settings - System - System update

Open Settings

Head to settings on the phone and tap on the profile section on top of the settings page

Login

Log into your profile with a OnePlus account

Link your phone

Link your phone's IMEI number to your OnePlus account

