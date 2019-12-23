ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneplus Smartphone Users To Get Exclusive Benefits With Red Cable Club: How To Avail

    By
    |

    Oneplus has come up with a new way to celebrate this Christmas with tons of offers on its smartphones and accessories. Besides, the company has also unveiled a brand new scheme called the OnePlus Red Cable Club with exclusive offers, just for the OnePlus smartphone owners.

    Oneplus Smartphone Users To Get Exclusive Benefits With Red Cable Club

     

    OnePlus Red Cable Club Benefits

    As of now, OnePlus is offering the Red Cable jackpot, where the brand will be randomly distributing curated gift boxes that are worth up to Rs. 1,00,000. Besides, the company is also offering a flat 50 percent off on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

    Do note that, this offer is only applicable for those, who have a OnePlus smartphone with Android Oreo or newest OS. Additionally, the company is also offering Free 50 GB Cloud Storage for 1 Year.

    On top of these offers, there are also OnePlus Care Benefits. Depending on the device, one can either get Free 1-year extended the warranty for OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Or one can also get flat 50 percent off on battery replacement and this offer is applicable for the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 6. Lastly, users can also get upgrade offers when the exchange an old OnePlus smartphone with a new one.

    How To Become OnePlus Red Cable Club Member?

    Anyone with the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, or the OnePlus 7T Pro can become a member for free of cost.

    Follow these instructions to become a OnePlus Red Cable Club Member

    • Upgrade your system to the latest version
    • Settings - System - System update
    • Open Settings
    • Head to settings on the phone and tap on the profile section on top of the settings page
    • Login
    • Log into your profile with a OnePlus account
    • Link your phone
    • Link your phone's IMEI number to your OnePlus account

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news samrtphones

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue