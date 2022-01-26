OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Launch Date Leaked; Expected Features, Price, Availability In India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus seems to be on a launching spree, bringing in a steady stream of new devices. We recently received the OnePlus 9RT that packs several premium features. Additionally, the company seems to be gearing up for a new launch, namely the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. Reports suggest the alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE will launch pretty soon.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Launch Leaked

The latest leak comes from tipster Max Jambor, who suggests the OnePlus Nord 2 CE launch in India is set for February 11. What's more, the tipster even reveals a couple of features and the alleged renders of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. If this is true, we can expect the premium mid-range segment in India to get quite competitive.

Reports claim the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE price is said to be between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. Falling in the sub-Rs. 30K segment, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE is going to be a premium smartphone, taking on competition from Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, and Realme. Plus, one can expect several upgrades from its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Features: What To Expect?

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE leaks have been around for a while now. Going by these leaks, the upcoming smartphone is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a limited refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the new OnePlus Nord 2 CE is tipped to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 5G support.

Tipsters claim the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 CE will have a couple of RAM and storage options, offering 6GB RAM + 128GB storage as the base model. The high-end model is tipped to be 8GB RAM paired with 256GB storage. The new OnePlus Nord smartphone might also get a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

The alleged OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP camera in the front has also been reported for selfies and video calling. More importantly, the upcoming smartphone is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 12 on top.

