OnePlus Nord 2T Leaked Price Might Shock You: Another Expensive Mid-Range OnePlus Smartphone?

OnePlus is rumored to launch two more smartphones in the Nord series -- the OnePlus Nord 2T and the OnePlus Nord 2CE. While the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is expected to be an affordable smartphone, the other Nord -- the OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to cost a lot more than its successor, and here are the details regarding the same.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE, which is said to be an entry-level smartphone is said to cost around Rs. 20,000. Coming back to the OnePlus Nord 2T, a mid-tier 5G smartphone is said to cost around Rs. 30,000 to 40,000, which makes it an expensive smartphone. Hence, expect the OnePlus Nord 2T to cost a bit more than the OnePlus Nord 2.

While the Nord 2T seems to pack some improvements in the display, processors, and charging speeds, the phone is likely to offer a similar camera setup as the OnePlus Nord 2T. Not just that, even in terms of looks, the OnePlus Nord 2T might look similar to the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is said to feature the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, just like the OnePlus Nord 2. As the display is slightly smaller than most phones of this price range, the OnePlus Nord 2T will offer a denser display with a higher pixel count per inch. Additionally, the display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The key highlight of the OnePlus Nord 2T will be the processor. The upcoming Nord is said to be powered by the unannounced Mediatek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is currently an unknown processor. Given the nomenclature, the Dimensity 1300 SoC seems like a speed binned Dimensity 1200 SoC, which powers the OnePlus Nord 2.

A 4,500 mAh battery is said to power the OnePlus Nord 2T along with support for 80W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. This will be the second smartphone from OnePlus to support 80W fast wired charging, and the charger is expected to be included in the retail package.

Considering the leaked price, the base model of the OnePlus Nord 2T, possibly with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage might cost around Rs. 30,000 while the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is likely to be priced around Rs. 40,000.

