This Could Be Final Design Of OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition

Of late, we are coming across numerous speculations regarding a special edition smartphone from OnePlus. The talk is about the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition smartphone. The company announced this smartphone last week but it did not reveal the design and availability details and only its pricing was out.

Now, it looks like the final design of the customized variant of the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition has been revealed online. This leak shows how it is different from the regular variant of the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition Leak

In a recent development, the well-known tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared the possible hands-on image of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition and its retail package. He cited The Phone Talks as the source. However, the source seems to have removed these images from its social media handles.

As per the leaked images that show its rear, the smartphone from OnePlus could arrive with a white-silver glossy rear panel with the Pac-Man under the camera module and dots that depict what the character consumes. Also, the device is tipped to arrive in a tall gray box with the OnePlus and Pac-Man brandings.

From the leakster, the game character on the rear panel will glow in the dark in neon. Also, we can see the OnePlus x PAC-Man branding to the left of the camera module at the rear. Apart from this, the other details regarding the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition are not known for now. We can expect further details to be out sometime soon.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition

As per reports, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition smartphone will be available in India and Europe including the UK. As it is a special edition smartphone, it will be available in limited quantities. As of now, there is no exact release date from the company.

Talking about its pricing, it has been revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition smartphone will be priced at Rs. 37,999 in the country. It will be available in a single storage variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. While it will retain the same specifications, the special edition model will be relatively more expensive given the customizations.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition Specs

As it will retain the same specifications as the standard OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, here we have listed the specs of the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-Man Edition smartphone. Going by the same, it will arrive with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well at the top.

For imaging, the smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. Powering the smartphone is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI processor. Also, a 4500mAh fuels it with support for 65W Warp Charge. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage options but these aren't expandable further.

