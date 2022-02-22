OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 65W Fast Charging, Triple Cameras Goes On Sale Today: Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus recently expanded its popular Nord series in the country. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone goes on sale for the first time in India. The premium mid-range smartphone packs powerful features and comes at an attractive price. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price, sale, and discount.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price In India: Sale, Discount

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in two models starting at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The high-end 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 24,999. The new Nord CE smartphone can be purchased at 12 PM today, February 22 on Amazon and the OnePlus Indian store. The phone is up for sale in two popular colors of Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror.

Buyers get up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit Card EMIs, and Debit Card EMI as part of a limited period offer on Amazon. You can also get the Red Cable Care Plan at Rs. 999 that comes with several care packages for the complete smartphone experience.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Features

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G flaunts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone supports sRGB, Display P3, and comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also packs a punch-hole cutout that houses the 16MP camera.

At the rear, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G packs a triple-camera setup with a 64MP OmniVision primary shooter. The other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 5G support.

The smartphone ships with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage support. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G includes a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone runs Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with OxygenOS on top. The features on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G make it a value for money deal.

