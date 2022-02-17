OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes Official With Headphone Jack And MicroSD Card Slot News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has officially launched yet another Nord smartphone, this time around it is the Nord CE 2 5G. As the name suggests, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is an entry-level 5G smartphone from OnePlus, powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Two interesting aspects of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is the fact that the device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion along with dual nano-SIM card slots. Similarly, the smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, just like the original Nord CE 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a punch hole on the left side and the device also has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. As mentioned before, the phone is based on Mediatek Dimensity 900 5G SoC with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ships with Android 11 OS with custom OxygenOS 11 skin on top. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will get an Android 12 update with OxygenOS 12 skin in the second half of 2022. The brand has also confirmed that the device will get two years of Android updates, hence, the Nord CE 2 5G is also upgradable to Android 13 OS.

The triple camera setup at the back consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front. According to OnePlus, the primary camera has a large f/1.7 aperture, which should improve low-light and portrait photographs.

A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the device does ship with a 65W SUPERVOOC fast charger, capable of fully charging the device in just 32 minutes. There is no IP rating or wireless charging, which are expected to be limited to the flagship OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in two color variants -- Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue. The base model of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G costs Rs. 23,999 and offers 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storge. Similarly, the high-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB will cost Rs. 24,999. Both models will go on sale from February 22nd via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus stores.

ICICI Bank cardholders can get a flat Rs. 1,500 discount, which will bring down the price of the device to Rs. 22,499 for the base model and Rs. 23,499 for the high-end model. This offer is valid for a week (22nd to 28th Feb). Additionally, users who purchase the Nord CE 2 5G can get the OnePlus Band at just Rs. 699 or the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition at Rs. 999.

