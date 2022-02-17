OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India Pricing Tipped Again Hours Before Official Launch; Bank Offers Also Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G at 7 PM on Feb 17 (today) in the country. Features, pricing, and design of the device have already been revealed and the brand has also confirmed a few specs of the Nord CE 2 5G. Now, the latest development has reaffirmed its pricing and revealed the bank offers just ahead of the official announcement.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Expected Pricing & Bank Offers In India

The latest info by PriceBaba citing Ishan Agarwal claimed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in India will start at Rs. 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 24,999. The same pricing was tipped by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Further, the latest info also stated that OnePlus will offer a discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI credit card and EMI transactions as part of the launch offer, which brings the starting price to Rs. 22,499.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Design, Features We Know So Far

Starting with its design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will have a punch-hole cutout at the left corner of the screen to house the front-facing camera sensor. The phone will ship with triple rear cameras placed into a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash. The volume buttons will be on the left edge, while the power button will be placed on the right side of the Nord CE 2.

The upcoming Nord phone is also said to come in two color variants namely - Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror. In terms of features, the device is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The phone will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage option. The Nord CE 2 is also expected to include a dedicated microSD slot which will allow you to expand the storage up to 1TB.

Moreover, the Amazon listing confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. Upfront, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is likely to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support.

For imaging, there will be a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the phone will offer a 16MP selfie camera. It is tipped to run Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 skin out-of-the-box and pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual SIM, GPS, USB Type-C port for connectivity.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launch Event Today

OnePlus will be hosting an event for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 India launch which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. It is also important to note that the brand is also launching the OnePlus TV Y1 series at the same event. The event will kickstart today (Feb 17) at 7 PM IST. Interested users can watch the live stream directly from the video embedded below.

Best Mobiles in India