OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Processor, Rear Design Confirmed Ahead Of Feb 17 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is all set to debut on Feb 17 in India. Features of the upcoming Nord device have already been revealed online. Besides, the Amazon listing has also confirmed charging speed and availability on the e-commerce site. Now, the Amazon dedicated microsite has revealed the processor and rear panel design of the Nord CE 2 5G in India. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Processor & Rear Panel Design Confirmed

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Besides, the Amazon teaser has confirmed that the smartphone will come with triple rear cameras placed into a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash.

The OnePlus logo will be at the centre of the rear panel. Further, the phone is seen in a blue color option which is said to be named Bahama Blue. There will be another color variant named Gray Mirror. Moreover, the volume buttons will be on the left edge, while the power button will be placed on the right side of the device.

Earlier, the official video confirmed that the phone will have a punch-hole cutout at the left corner of the screen of the Nord CE 2 5G to house the front-facing camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Features We Know So Far

Recently, the Amazon listing revealed that the smartphone will pack a 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. Apart from this, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that will support a 90Hz refresh rate.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device is also expected to include a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

Additionally, the triple cameras of the Nord CE 2 will include a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the phone will offer a 16MP selfie camera. On the software front, it might run Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 skin out-of-the-box and there will be a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery. For connectivity, it will support 5G, 4G LTE, dual SIM, GPS, USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Expected Pricing

As of now, OnePlus did not reveal the pricing of the upcoming Nord CE 2 5G. However, the pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was tipped by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to him, the base 6GB RAM + 128GB model is will be priced at Rs. 23,999, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will retail for Rs. 24,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India Launch Timing, Watch Live-Stream

The launch event of the upcoming Nord CE 2 5G will start at 7 PM on Feb 17 which will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. At the same event, OnePlus will also be launching two smart TVs namely - the OnePlus TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge.

