OnePlus Nord CE 2 Amazon Listing Reveals Key Specs Ahead Of Launch
It has already been confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be launched in India on February 17 via an online launch event. While we are a few days ahead of the announcement, the online retailer Amazon India has already listed the smartphone on its website, thereby spilling the beans on some of its specifications.
The listing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 on Amazon India suggests that the smartphone could arrive with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Also, the listing confirms the smartphone's availability in the country. Going by the same, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be up for purchase via Amazon India, the official OnePlus online store and the retail outlets across the country. However, the date of its first sale remains undisclosed.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Expected Specs
As per the leaks and rumors we have come across, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will arrive with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The panel is said to arrive with a refresh rate of 90Hz and support for HDR10+. Furthermore, it is speculated to arrive with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
In terms of hardware specs, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone is tipped to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor that could be teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage space. Notably, it is expected to arrive with support for a microSD card slot with up to 1TB of additional storage space. A 4500mAh battery is likely to fuel the OnePlus Nord CE 2 alongside 65W fast charging support.
For imaging, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is speculated to flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. At the front, there appears to be a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout on the screen.
As of now, there is no word regarding the alleged pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone. However, rumors have pointed out that the device could be launched in two storage configurations and could be priced under Rs. 25,000.
