OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Launching On Feb 17 In India; Design, Expected Pricing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has been talk of the town for several days. Now, the brand has officially confirmed the launch date of the Nord CE 2 5G in India. The Nord CE 2 5G, the successor of the Nord CE 5G is launching on Feb 17 in the country. Apart from the launch date, the official teaser video has also revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is coming soon, and it's going to be #ALittleMoreThanYoudExpect. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kXNO5ps0Wu — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 10, 2022

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Design Teased

OnePlus took to its official Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The shared video confirms the phone will have a punch-hole cutout placed at the left corner of the screen to house the front-facing camera sensor.

The volume buttons are on the left edge, while the power button will be placed on the right side of the device. At the rear panel, the Nord CE 2 5G will have a triple camera system.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Features We Know So Far

OnePlus did not reveal any key specs of the upcoming smartphone. However, multiple rumors and leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from the device. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is believed to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The successor of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is likely to include a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

For imaging, the phone will offer a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the Nord CE 2 will come with a 16MP camera for selfies and videos. Additionally, the phone is expected to run Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 skin out-of-the-box. There will be a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Expected Pricing In India

Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB model is said to be priced at Rs. 23,999, while the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB model will cost Rs. 24,999. Since OnePlus has not revealed anything regarding the pricing, we will suggest you to take it as speculation.

Besides, a report suggested the brand will also launch a Lite version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The specifications of the smartphone were also revealed online. The smartphone is believed to be the first-ever Nord device that might launch under Rs. 20,000 in the country.

It is also tipped to launch arrive after July in the country. However, OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. To know the detailed features of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, you can head over to our previous story.

Best Mobiles in India