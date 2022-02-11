Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Quiz Answers: Win Free Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, we know that OnePlus is all set to launch a new smartphone - the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the country on February 17. Given that the smartphone will be available via the online retailer Amazon India, the company has already hosted quiz contests related to these devices and we can expect the smartphone quiz to also follow soon.

The online retailer Amazon India recently hosted the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G quiz contest on account of the launch of the OnePlus smartphone in the country. Now, the Amazon app has hosted the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G quiz contest that will let users win the smartphone for free.

Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Quiz Contest

The template of the Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Quiz contest is the same as we have seen in other quiz contests. There will be a set of five questions and participants have to answer all the questions correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, each question has to be answered correctly within five seconds to serve the purpose.

As a part of the Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G quiz contest, the online retailer will let seven fortunate winners get their hands on the OnePlus smartphone. This quiz will run for 30 days from February 10, 2022 to February 22, 2022. The winner announcement will be made on April 4, 2022.

As usual, this is an app-only quiz and you need to check out the Funzone section of the Amazon app to participate in this quiz. Do keep in mind that you will not be able to participate in this quiz via the Amazon website.

Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Quiz Answers

To win a OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone for free, participants need to answer these questions asked as a part of the quiz hosted on the Amazon app correctly. Check out the questions and answers from here.

Question 1: Which 5G-ready chipset powers the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G?

Answer: MediaTek Dimensity 900

Question 2: With OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G you always get______

Answer: A little more than you'd expect.

Question 3: How many OnePlus Nord smartphones have been launched in India till today?

Answer: 3

Question 4: What is OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G's fast charge technology called?

Answer: SuperVOOC

Question 5: OnePlus Nord smartphones feature a ____Hz Fluid AMOLED Display

Answer: 90

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

For the uninitiated, to participate in this Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

Best Mobiles in India