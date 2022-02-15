OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs Launching On Feb 17; Expected Pricing, Features We Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus TVs have been talk of the town for several days. Rumors already suggested OnePlus will launch its upcoming smart TVs on Feb 17. Now, the brand has officially confirmed that both the OnePlus Y1S and the Y1S Edge smart TVs will be launching on Feb 17 alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone.

The brand has already started teasing the key specs of the upcoming smart TVs and renders of the OnePlus Y1S were recently revealed its design in full glory. Here's a quick roundup of the OnePlus smart TVs and how to watch live-stream in the country.

OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs India Launch: How To Watch Live-Stream

OnePlus will be hosting an event on Feb 17 at 7 PM to launch the OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs, and the Nord CE 2 5G. One can watch the launch event via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs Features We Know So Far

Both the OnePlus smart TVs will be available for purchase via the company's official website and Amazon India. A dedicated microsite on Amazon has also revealed key specs of the upcoming smart TVs. The OnePlus TVs are confirmed to sport a bezel-less design. Earlier, leaked render of the OnePlus Y1S confirmed that the chin of the smart TV will be slightly thick to house multiple sensors.

Besides, the upcoming smart TVs will come with a V-shaped stand located on both sides of the bottom edge. The OnePlus TV Y1S is said to ship with a remote which will house multiple hotkeys for video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The Google Assistant button of the TV will be placed above the volume buttons.

Moreover, the OnePlus Y1S series TVs are said to be available in two screen sizes -32-inch and 42-inch/43-inch. The base model is expected to support HD resolution, while the 42-inch/43-inch variant of the OnePlus TV will come with FHD+ resolution. The Amazon listing has confirmed that the TVs will run Android TV 11.0 custom skin.

For connectivity, the smart TVs are confirmed to include dual-band Wi-Fi, while the previous-gen models came with 2.4GHz support. Lastly, the upcoming OnePlus TVs will support HDR10+, Dolby Audio (with Atmos decoding), and 20W speakers.

OnePlus Y1S, Y1S Edge Smart TVs Expected Pricing

The pricing of the upcoming OnePlus Y1S and the Y1S Edge smart TVs is still unknown. Considering its key specs, we expect the smart TVs will be affordable offerings from OnePlus. They will compete with other budget TVs from brands like Realme, Redmi, and so on. Further, the new series smart TVs will join the existing Y, U1S, and Q1 series TVs.

Apart from these two models, OnePlus is rumored to launch two other smart TVs which will only be offline-based models. OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of these smart TVs. However, the OnePlus Y1S series TVs are said to be available via both offline and online channels.

