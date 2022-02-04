OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Camera Setup Leaked; 64MP Sony Lens Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus has several smartphones lined up for launch. We have the premium OnePlus 10 coming up as well as the next-gen OnePlus Nord phones as well. One of the latest devices spotted is the alleged OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Several reports of the same have been circulating. The latest one talks about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite camera setup.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Camera Setup Revealed

The report comes from 91Mobiles discloses a leak from tipster Yogesh Brar. Here, the camera setup of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite was revealed in the report. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to have a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP OmniVision primary camera.

The other cameras on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite are said to be a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome lens. Plus, OnePlus is also including a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

Apart from this, the report also talks about the design details of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. If the report is to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus phone will skip the alert slider, just like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 2.

Interestingly, OnePlus seems to have retained the 3.5mm audio jack while skipping the alert slider. For the unaware, the alert slider is one of the signature features of OnePlus phones. It's a slider on the side of the phone that allows you to switch to silent mode or switch back to the ringer.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Features: What To Expect?

An earlier leak of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has revealed a couple of details of the upcoming smartphone. For one, the smartphone is tipped to get its power from the Snapdragon 659 processor. The chipset is said to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Up front, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is said to flaunt a 90Hz display.

Looking at the possible specifications of the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, one can expect it to be a mid-range smartphone. For all we know, the new OnePlus Nord CE phone could be priced below Rs. 20,00, which is highly competitive in India.

Best Mobiles in India