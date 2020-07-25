OnePlus Nord Launch AR Invite Gifts Are Here; You Might Win The Nord As Well News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently hosted the world's first AR launch event to unveil the OnePlus Nord, the first smartphone with a mid-range chipset from the company. Users were allowed to watch the live stream of the launch on various platforms. Similarly, the company also had an AR invite that offered a different launch experience altogether.

The OnePlus Nord AR invitation was priced at Rs. 99 and the company assured gift for everyone who gets an invite. Now, after the official launch, the company has revealed the prices. If you are lucky, you can get a brand new OnePlus Nord as a gift, and here are the details.

Six Gifts

This is a lucky draw, where one has to spin the wheel on the Amazon app and it does not work on the desktop website and you have to answer a question to get the claim the price. For the cash price, the company will credit it has an Amazon Pay balance within the 30 days of the purchase of OnePlus Nord. To get this deal, one has to purchase the OnePlus Nord between July 28th to July 31st.

If your wheel pointer lands on the next three options, then you will enter the lucky draw, where, you might win the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, OnePlus Nord, or the OnePlus Q1. In this case, there is no guarantee that you will get a gift, as the brand only offering a limited number of gifts.

I bought the OnePlus Nord AR launch invite and in the wheel spinning activity my pointed landed at Rs. 200 cashback and many users have reported the same on various social media platforms. So, if I don't buy an OnePlus Nord, I won't get any gift from OnePlus.

If you bought the Nord AR invite, then click the below-mentioned link to claim your "assured gift".

OnePlus Nord AR Spin And Win

