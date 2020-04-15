ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Announced: Price, Features And More

    By
    |

    Alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, the company also took the wraps off a new pair of wireless earphones dubbed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. We have already seen many rumors and leaks regarding this new pair of wireless earphones. Notably, it comes as the sequel to the Bullets Wireless 2 launched last year.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Announced: Price, Features And More

     

    The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z flaunts a familiar design in terms of the neckband and eartips. What makes it interesting is the support for the Warp Charge fast charging technology and improved battery life as compared to its prequel.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Price

    As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in India. However, in the US, this new pair of wireless headphones is priced at $49.95 (approx. Rs. 3.800). It has been launched in four color variants including black, blue, mint, and oat.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Specifications

    When it comes to specs, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z features a flexible neckband, in-line remote controls, and compact silicone eartips as its predecessor. It also features magnetic eartips that can be snapped together when not in use. And, the same feature also doubles as the play/pause control.

    As mentioned above, there is Warp Charge fast charging support in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. It is touted to give 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. On a full charge, this new pair of wireless earphones can last up to 20 hours of playback.

    The technical specs of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z include a 9.2mm dynamic driver, a USB Type-C port, super bass tone in each earbud, Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 10m and IP55 water and sweat resistance. Each earbud weighs in around 28 grams and has features such as Magnetic Control, Quick Switch, and Quick Pair.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news accessories
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X