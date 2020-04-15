Just In
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Announced: Price, Features And More
Alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, the company also took the wraps off a new pair of wireless earphones dubbed OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. We have already seen many rumors and leaks regarding this new pair of wireless earphones. Notably, it comes as the sequel to the Bullets Wireless 2 launched last year.
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z flaunts a familiar design in terms of the neckband and eartips. What makes it interesting is the support for the Warp Charge fast charging technology and improved battery life as compared to its prequel.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Price
As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in India. However, in the US, this new pair of wireless headphones is priced at $49.95 (approx. Rs. 3.800). It has been launched in four color variants including black, blue, mint, and oat.
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Specifications
When it comes to specs, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z features a flexible neckband, in-line remote controls, and compact silicone eartips as its predecessor. It also features magnetic eartips that can be snapped together when not in use. And, the same feature also doubles as the play/pause control.
As mentioned above, there is Warp Charge fast charging support in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. It is touted to give 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. On a full charge, this new pair of wireless earphones can last up to 20 hours of playback.
The technical specs of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z include a 9.2mm dynamic driver, a USB Type-C port, super bass tone in each earbud, Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of up to 10m and IP55 water and sweat resistance. Each earbud weighs in around 28 grams and has features such as Magnetic Control, Quick Switch, and Quick Pair.
