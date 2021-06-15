Just In
OnePlus Nord N200 5G With 90Hz Display Launched; Price Set At Rs. 17,595
OnePlus has silently announced the Nord N200 which is the successor of the N100. The Nord N200 supports 5G connectivity and features include a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 480 chip, and much more. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G also comes with microSD slot card support for additional storage expansion and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has been listed on the US e-commerce site B&H Photo Video for sale.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G Features
The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The processing handles by the Snapdragon 480 SoC which is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage.
Running OxygenOS based on Android 11, the Nord N200 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging technology. Moreover, the N200 5G has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera and camera features also include HDR, macro, portrait mode, AI scene detection, nightscape, timelapse, slow motion, and much more.
The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, dual-band GPS, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G Price And Availability
According to the B&H website, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will cost $239.99 (around Rs. 17,595) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. There could be another storage model to offer. Besides, it will be available for pre-order starting June 25 at 12 AM ET (09:30 PM IST). So, the OnePlus Nord N200 is now the most affordable 5G device from OnePlus after the OnePlus N10 5G.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G In India
As far as the India launch is concerned, the brand has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord N200 will not be launching in the Indian market like its predecessor Nord N100.
At this moment, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the most affordable smartphone from the brand in India which is all set to go for the first sale on June 16 (tomorrow). However, the brand could launch the Nord 2 in the country which is also said to be the rebranded version of the Realme X9 Pro.
