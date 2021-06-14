OnePlus Nord 2 Global Model Could Be Rebranded Realme X9 Pro; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord 2 is going to be the upcoming smartphone from the Nord series. The key features of the smartphone have also leaked online. Now, the latest development claims the Nord 2 will be the rebranded version of the Realme X9 Pro. We also know that Realme is expected to launch the X9 Pro smartphone soon as the successor of the Realme X7 Pro.

The new leak by tipster Arsenal on Weibo reveals that Realme will launch two different variants for the Realme X9 Pro. One variant will run the Snapdragon 870 SoC and the other variant is said to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

He further states that the Dimensity 1200 chipset-powered variant will be launched as the OnePlus Nord 2 in the global markets next month. However, it sounds a little weird, but there's nothing wrong with that as both OnePlus and Realme have the same parent company.

Apart from the processor, there will also be differences in the display. The Chinese variant of the Realme X9 Pro could feature a 90Hz curved display, while the global model will have a 90Hz flat screen. Other features of the both variants are expected to be similar.

OnePlus Nord 2: What To Expect?

The phone is leaked with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and there will be two configurations for the upcoming Nord phone - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

The phone is also expected to have triple rear cameras consisting of a 50MP sensor, an 8MP lens, and 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone could get a 32MP camera sensor. Moreover, the primary camera of the Nord 2 is said to be the Sony IMX766 which is present on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Besides, the phone is said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

On the other hand, the leaked features of the Realme X9 Pro are also similar to the OnePlus Nord 2. So, there is a chance the OnePlus Nord 2 will indeed the rebranded version of the X9 Pro. However, we will have to wait for an official confirmation on the same.

OnePlus Nord 2 In India

The phone is also expected to arrive in India, as it had already visited BIS certification. Further, the upcoming phone is also believed to be a mid-range offering from the brand which will join the existing models of the Nord series. In this range, the phone is expected to compete against the Mi 10i and the newly announced iQOO Z3.

