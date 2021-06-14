Realme X9 Pro Massive Leak: Complete Specs, Price Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Realme is eying to launch a new smartphone - Realme X9 Pro. While the launch date of this smartphone is yet to be confirmed officially, we have been coming across rumors and leaks regarding its specifications and pricing. After several such leaks, once again, here we have the leaked details of the Realme X9 Pro.

To recall, in March, a leak claimed that the Realme X9 Pro could be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 108MP camera sensor and a 90Hz FHD+ display. Earlier this month, the specifications and pricing of the Realme X9 and X9 Pro emerged online. Now, a new leak has revealed that the Realme X9 Pro specifications yet again. This time, the leak has come from a tipster, Arsenal on Weibo via MySmartPrice.

Realme X9 Pro Leaked Specifications

As per the leaked specifications, the Realme X9 Pro might make use of the Samsung X3 Super AMOLED display of 6.55 inches and the screen is said to be a micro-curved panel. Under its hood, this smartphone is believed to make use of a Snapdragon 875 chipset instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC as tipped earlier. Furthermore, the processor will be paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage space, hints the tipster.

Realme X9 Pro will get the power from a 4500mAh battery along with 65W fast-charging support, he claims. On the imaging front, the upcoming smartphone in question appears to flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary B&W sensor. A 32MP selfie camera powers it from within.

Other aspects of the Realme X9 Pro that came to light by the tipster include a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear, dual speakers, 6 series aluminum frame, NFC, Dolby sound and Z-axis linear speaker among others.

Realme X9 Pro Expected Price

Going by the pricing tipped by the leakster, the Realme X9 Pro could arrive in two storage options. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space could be priced at CNY 2,699 (approx. Rs. 30,900) and the high-end variant with 12GB and 256GB storage space could be priced at CNY 2,999 (approx. Rs. 34,300). If this happens to be true, the Realme X9 Pro will be pitted against the likes of the Mi 11x and the iQOO 7, the other flagship smartphones in this range.

