OnePlus Nord N200 Full Specs, Render Leak Ahead Of Launch

Just a few days back, OnePlus took the wraps off a new smartphone - the Nord CE 5G. Soon after its announcement, we came across reports that the company could bring another new smartphone in the Nord series for its users. The talk is about the OnePlus Nord N200. In a recent development, the full specs of the upcoming smartphone and its render have hit the web.

Recently, the well-known tipster Evan Blass shared the render and specs sheet of the OnePlus Nord N200. It is speculated that this smartphone could be unveiled tomorrow, June 15 as the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord N200 Full Specs

Going by the leaked specifications, the OnePlus Nord N200 could measure 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3 mm in dimensions and weigh around 189 grams. It is tipped to be fitted with a 6.49-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display that packs a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device could run Android 11 topped with the latest iteration of OxygenOS.

Under its hood, it is speculated that the OnePlus Nord N200 might get the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 480 chipset along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Also, it is tipped to flaunt a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage space. A 5000mAh battery with 18W charging should be responsible to keep the lights turned on.

On the imaging front, the tipster notes that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone might bestow a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a triple-camera setup at the rear. Notably, the latter might comprise a 13MP primary rear camera sensor with EIS support, a secondary 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP tertiary monochrome lens with LED flash. The tipster goes on to state that the camera-centric features will include macro, portrait, HDR, pro mode, timelapse, AI scene detection, and slow-motion video recording at 720p and 1080p.

When it comes to the other features, the OnePlus Nord N200 could include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, connectivity aspects including dual-SIM, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

India Launch Possible?

It is tipped that the OnePlus Nord N200 could be priced at $250 (approx. Rs. 18,000). However, it has been confirmed that this smartphone might not arrive in India. However, given the recent launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the country, it makes sense for the company to restrict this smartphone from the Indian market. Only more clarity regarding the device can shed light on this.

