OnePlus Nord With Snapdragon 460 SoC Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Since its debut in 2014, OnePlus is predominantly focusing on the flagship market segment and is touted to be the bestselling premium smartphone brand in many markets. Though it tried its hands in the mid-range market segment with the launch of the OnePlus X in 2015, it wasn't a success for the company. This year, the company once again attempted the same with the launch of the OnePlus Nord last month.

From the good response it has witnessed, it looks like OnePlus is all set to bring about more such Nord series smartphones this year. Recently, a tipster has hinted that the company could be working on another OnePlus Nord smartphone with the Snapdragon 662 SoC that could see the light of the day in September. Another leak reveals that such a device with a Snapdragon 460 SoC could be launched in the near future.

Upcoming OnePlus Nord Smartphones

The Twitter-based tipster @the_tech_guy has come up with screenshots of the OnePlus proprietary source code, which mentions the various processors powering its devices. It shows that there is an upcoming OnePlus smartphone with a Snapdragon 460 SoC. The chipset is mentioned with the model number SM450. The source code notes other processors including Snapdragon 765G, Snapdragon 855, and Snapdragon 865. Given that the company has already launched devices with these processors, we can expect only the one with Snapdragon 460 SoC to be launched later.

We can expect two or three OnePlus Nord smartphones to be launched later this year. Already, a recent report hinted that upcoming OnePlus smartphones with dual and triple rear cameras were spotted on leaks. A device with the Snapdragon 690 SoC carrying the codename Billie is said to be on cards and it is said to arrive in two variants.

Apart from this, there is another OnePlus smartphone with the Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 665 processor. It is believed to be launched in September with a price tag of around Rs. 18,000 in India. And, a Geekbench listing of a yet-to-be-announced OnePlus smartphone with the codename Clover was also spotted with 4GB RAM. We can expect this upcoming device to use the Snapdragon 460 or Snapdragon 662 SoC. Given that the 18W OnePlus charger was recently approved by the TUV Rheinland certification platform, we can expect the affordable smartphones from the company to arrive with this charger.

Best Mobiles in India