OnePlus sent out a close-door-invite for an event at MWC 2019

We are at least four months away from OnePlus's upcoming smartphone. And now, the company has started sending an invite for select individuals (close-door-invite), where the company is expected to showcase the forthcoming OnePlus smartphone.

The actual close-door invitation does not reveal any information. The invitation says REIMAGINE, which hints towards a new smartphone technology or a new design language being implemented on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

Why close-door-invite?

OnePlus might show-off some prototypes and devices, which are still in development. By making a close-door-event, the company can make sure that any of the design or ideas are not stolen from the upcoming OnePlus devices.

Similarly, the company can also get feedback directly from the experts, which helps the company in re-shaping the device by adding or removing certain features.

What to expect from upcoming OnePlus devices?

The upcoming OnePlus device or the OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a futuristic design with a slider mechanism, similar to the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 or the Honor Magic 2.

The company is also expected to launch another flagship smartphone at the same time with 5G connectivity support. The OnePlus's 5G smartphone is expected to cost slightly more than the OnePlus 7.

These select individuals will able to explore the upcoming OnePlus smartphones, where the company will also collect feedback to improve these smartphones before the official launch.

As the company has already confirmed, OnePlus will be one of the first smartphone OEMs to launch a device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 5G modem for improved networking and connectivity features.

What happened to OnePlus TV?

The company is also working on launching a smart-television, and the company might also showcase the first prototype of the OnePlus smart television at the venue. As of now, there is no official information on the features or the specifications of the OnePlus smart television.

Via