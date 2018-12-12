OnePlus 5G smartphone to be unveiled by end of May 2019

Of late, 5G has become the talk of the town in the smartphone industry. Most smartphone OEMs are working on 5G smartphones and the announcements might kick start early next year. We already know that OnePlus is also one of the brands that is expected to be working on a 5G smartphone. Now, there is further information regarding this upcoming smartphone.

Recently, in an interview with CNET, Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO revealed some interesting details about the OnePlus 5G smartphone. He has confirmed that they will announce their first 5G smartphone by the end of May 2019.

Lau added that they are not expecting huge sales from this device as the 5G technology will be in nascent stages in 2019. However, it will help the company grow significantly in the future. Given that it could be unveiled by May 2019, OnePlus will be one of the first companies to venture into the 5G category.

Early 2019 launch for OnePlus 5G phone

Previously, the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed some details regarding the upcoming 5G smartphone. In an interview, he revealed that the OnePlus 5G phone will be announced in early 2019. He further revealed that they are aiming for an early 2019 launch as it will let their engineers work on the nuances of the technology, which will help them for future launches.

OnePlus 5G phone pricing

There are several reports speculating about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. One of the recent reports confirm that the smartphone might be priced $200 or $300 more than the OnePlus 6T and this is acceptable given the costlier 5G components. Furthermore, it was confirmed that the 5G phone will not be called OnePlus 7 and will belong to a new product lineup. This smartphone is rumored to make use of the newly launched Snapdragon 855 chipset including the X50 LTE modem.

Notably, the 5G smartphone will be launched in Europe first. OnePlus has already teamed up with EE, the U.K. carrier for its upcoming 5G smartphone. Following the European release, the device will be made available in other countries such as the U.S. There are speculations that the OnePlus 5G phone could be showcased at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 expo in February 2019.