OnePlus trolls Apple as it becomes the No. 1 premium smartphone brand in India

OnePlus trolls Apple by asking Siri which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone? All you need to know.

    It is not always seen that smartphone manufacturers trolling their rivals. But its seen that Apple has become the main recipient for such trolls from rival companies like Huawei and Samsung. Now OnePlus has also joined the gang. These bands can go to any length to break the brand loyalty of Apple.

    OnePlus trolls Apple as it becomes the No. 1 premium smartphone brand

     

    Counterpoint has recently released its data for the Indian smartphone market. In the data OnePlus ranked the number 1 position as the fastest growing premium smartphone brand in India.

    After this data, OnePlus took to Twitter and trolled Apple. The company posted a tweet announcing its achievement and targeting at Apple asked Siri Apple's voice assistant which is the No 1 premium smartphone in India. The caption of the tweet was "iDare you" and the tweet image says, "Hey Siri, which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?

    OnePlus trolls Apple as it becomes the No. 1 premium smartphone brand

    It is pretty much clear that this tweet was nothing just a publicity stunt from the company, but it was an impressive one. OnePlus is enjoying great success in the Indian smartphone market for its innovative features and affordable pricing, which has attracted most of the Indian buyers.

    Meanwhile, Apple's latest iPhone models come with way expensive pricing with similar features like Android flagship phones. Recently, Apple threw its own trolling at CES 2019 with a billboard with the teaser; 'What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone'. Basically, this was an indirect criticism of security vulnerability on Android OS.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
