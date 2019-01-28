OnePlus 6T users facing rapid battery drain: Reports

October last year OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone -OnePlus 6T. The smartphone received a huge response from the users across the world. But now some owners of OnePlus 6T has reported that the battery of their smartphone has been cut down to half. The OnePlus users have posted on Reddit that they are facing some major issues with the battery of the phone, and in the same thread out users has also noted the same problem.

The Reddit post reads, "So for the past day or so my 6t's battery has suddenly started draining from 80 per cent extremely fast. If I had to guess I'd say my battery life was at least halved all of a sudden and I'm not even putting it through heavy workloads or anything."

The user also mentioned that he tried putting the background restrictions on the battery draining app but nothing is working to stop this battery issue. He also said that he tried updating the software of the phone to the latest version which is available on the T-Mobile version. Even factory resetting and using battery saving apps is not working with the issue.

Another user has mentioned in the same thread that he used to get a screen-on time of about 6-7 hours but now it has cut to about 4 hours. One of the users commented that apart from battery drain issue his smartphone was getting extremely hot which is only fixed by a factory reset.

It seems that the battery issue is caused by an unknown bug. So far we don't know whether the OnePlus is working on the fix or even aware of the bug. Because the company has not released any official statement about this issue.

Just to recall, the OnePlus 6T sports a 6.41-inch display that features optic AMOLED. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It has a storage of 128GB and 256GB.

On the optical front, has a dual rear camera setup comprising a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor. A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available. The front camera features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor and capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps.