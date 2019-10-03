OnePlus TV First Update Fixes Connectivity, HDR Overexposure Issue News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus forayed in the smart TV segment with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The Android TVs come with a high-resolution 4K QLED panel with HDR 10 support and a bezel-less design. It has been only a week since its official launch and the OnePlus TV has received an update which brings along a fix for several issues and is claimed to improve the performance. Here is everything you need to know:

OnePlus TV Q1 Update Details

The update weighs 813MB and brings improvements to the OnePlus Connect user experience. It also fixes overexposure issues with HDR content and optimizes the music casting via DLNA.

It also optimizes the Bluetooth Stereo mode which is an inbuilt feature that allows the TV to double up as a Bluetooth speaker. Once the TV is updated, this feature will automatically open up when the TV is being connected to the Bluetooth.

The update has also introduced a new light effect in Bluetooth Stereo mode and optimizes the sound effect of the remote control's button click. You can check the update manually in the Settings menu.

OnePlus TV Q1 Specifications And Features

The OnePlus TV Q1 comes with a 55-inch 4K QLED display and HDR10 support. Powered by the Gamma Color Magic picture processor, the TV runs on Android Pie OS with OxygenPlay and Google Assistant support. It comes with a Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and delivers 50W audio output.

The TV comes pre-loaded with third-party apps like Amazon Prime Videos and Voot, etc. The TV doesn't come with Netflix, but it is said to be available sometime later this year.

OnePlus TV Q1, Q1 Pro Price In India

The OnePlus TV Q1 with a 55-inch 4k QLED display is priced at Rs. 69,900, while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro can be purchased at Rs. 99,900 via Amazon.

