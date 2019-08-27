ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Unveils Its First R&D Center In India: Everything You Need To Know

    By
    |

    OnePlus has officially unveiled its first R&D center in India. The facility was inaugurated by the company's CEO Pete Lau and K T Rama Rao, President Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The center is located in Vamsiram's Sohini Tech Park, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana. We got a chance to explore OnePlus's first R&D center in the country and here is everything you need to know:

    Investment of 1000 crores
     

    Investment of 1000 crores

    OnePlus's CEO confirmed that the company has invested more than Rs 1,000 crores for the R&D center and it is planning to create more than 1500 employments in the next three years by hiring talents from IITs and NITs.

    Focus On Camera Tech

    Focus On Camera Tech

    Most of the camera innovations on the OnePlus smartphones currently happen at its biggest R&D center located in Taiwan. The company will now set up a sophisticated camera testing unit in India to work on India-centric camera features.

    5G Testing Labs

    5G Testing Labs

    The company also stated that it will set up 5G testing labs in India, and will work with telcos to test 5G technology before the actual rollout. Though the company did not mention about the launch of its 5G smartphone in India, it did confirm that the OnePlus's 5G smartphone will be available in the US and Europe starting from Q4 2019.

    Increased Focus On Smart TVs
     

    Increased Focus On Smart TVs

    OnePlus is on the verge of launching its first set of smart TVs named OnePlus TV in India, and the company has officially confirmed the that newest R&D center will also work on smart TV technology.

    T Series Smartphone Launch

    T Series Smartphone Launch

    We also asked about the launch of the T series of smartphones in the second half of 2019, and the company confirmed that there is no change in the two launch cycles. Though the company did not confirm the launch of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, they are most likely to launch in Q4 2019.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue