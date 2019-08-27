OnePlus Unveils Its First R&D Center In India: Everything You Need To Know

Investment of 1000 crores

OnePlus's CEO confirmed that the company has invested more than Rs 1,000 crores for the R&D center and it is planning to create more than 1500 employments in the next three years by hiring talents from IITs and NITs.

Focus On Camera Tech

Most of the camera innovations on the OnePlus smartphones currently happen at its biggest R&D center located in Taiwan. The company will now set up a sophisticated camera testing unit in India to work on India-centric camera features.

5G Testing Labs

The company also stated that it will set up 5G testing labs in India, and will work with telcos to test 5G technology before the actual rollout. Though the company did not mention about the launch of its 5G smartphone in India, it did confirm that the OnePlus's 5G smartphone will be available in the US and Europe starting from Q4 2019.

Increased Focus On Smart TVs

OnePlus is on the verge of launching its first set of smart TVs named OnePlus TV in India, and the company has officially confirmed the that newest R&D center will also work on smart TV technology.

T Series Smartphone Launch

We also asked about the launch of the T series of smartphones in the second half of 2019, and the company confirmed that there is no change in the two launch cycles. Though the company did not confirm the launch of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, they are most likely to launch in Q4 2019.