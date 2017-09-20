OnePlus unveils special offers for consumers this festive season

OnePlus today announced its first wave of Diwali sale, with attractive offers and discounts on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T to help consumers make the most of the festive season.

During the first round of its pre-Diwali sale, the company's flagship device - OnePlus 3T will be available at a special price of only Rs. 24,999 against the regular price of Rs. 29,999 on Amazon.in. The promotion offer will be rolled out on the 21st of September 2017 and continue until the 24th of September 2017.

During the 4-day promotion period, customers can also avail additional cashback offer of Rs. 1500 on HDFC bank credit and debit cards and up to 12 months of zero EMI on OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T. Moreover, on the purchase of OnePlus 5 during this period, customers are eligible for extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of their old phone and domestic and international travel vouchers from Cleartrip worth Rs. 25,000.

Alternately, customers purchasing OnePlus 5 from oneplusstore.in will get free accessories such as sandstone cover and tempered glass.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, India at OnePlus, said, "We are excited to announce our first wave of offers at the onset of this festive season, giving more reasons to the OnePlus fans to celebrate. OnePlus 3T is now available for Rs. 24,999, making it the best buy under 25K. Diwali is the most auspicious time of the year and we hope to be the go-to choice for those looking to gift and own premium smartphone experience with best-in-class design and performance."

According to the recent Mobile Industry Consumer Insight (MICI) report by CyberMedia Research, OnePlus emerged as the 'Most Recommended Brand' In India. The MICI survey findings also indicate that OnePlus has scored high on various parameters, commanding a very high loyalty amongst its users, emerging as a highly recommended brand with a high resale value. As per the recent IDC Q2 2017 market report, OnePlus is among top 3 premium smartphone brands in India.