OnePlus Z Concept Render Surfaces Online With Punch Hole Display, Triple Camera Setup
OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones will launch on April 14th across the globe. Along with the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, the company is also expected to launch an affordable mid-range smartphone -- the OnePlus Z and the third-party concept renders of the same have now appeared online.
According to the leaked renders, the entire front of the OnePlus Z is covered by an AMOLED display with a punch-hole output, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S20. However, unlike the S20, the OnePlus Z is likely to offer a 1080p panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.
As per the leaks, the OnePlus Z will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC, which is the flagship processor from MTK, which will be paired with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back and is likely to offer a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a depth sensor for portrait effect. For selfies, the smartphone is likely to include a 16MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock and a 1080p video recording.
Likely To Be The OnePlus X Successor
The OnePlus X was launched in 2015, as a slightly affordable option and the company is likely to revive the same with the OnePlus Z, making it an affordable premium smartphone.
Considering the chipset capabilities, the OnePlus Z is also expected to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from the company, and the first smartphone in the world based on Dimensity 1000 SoC. As per the pricing, the OnePlus Z is likely to cost less than Rs. 30,000 and the device will compete against the affordable flagship smartphones from Realme and Xiaomi.
