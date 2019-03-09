Oppo 10x lossless zoom backed premium smartphone expected in April 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone will offer a non-bulging primary camera setup.

During the Mobile World Congress 2019, a whole lot of smartphone manufacturers showcased their latest advancements in the technology. At the event, we saw various flagship launches and announcements from the tech giants such as Samsung, Huawei, HMD Global etc. Oppo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer also showcased its 10x lossless zoom camera technology along with a 5G smartphone.

The 10x lossless zoom feature is what we all are waiting eagerly for. While the company didn't highlight any specifics it revealed that the premium smartphone with the 10x lossless zoom is coming towards the Q2 of 2019 along with another premium smartphones. Now, the expected launch date of the upcoming premium Oppo smartphones has been suggested online.

The information regarding the launch of the upcoming Oppo smartphone with 10x lossless zoom technology has been shared by the company's VP itself. Shen Yiren has revealed that the company will bring its flagship smartphone featuring the 10x lossless zoom technology in April 2019. The upcoming smartphone is also said to flaunt a completely new design as compared to the previous Oppo launches.

Speaking about the design, Yeris revealed that the smartphone featuring the company's 10x lossless zoom technology will come with a non-protruding camera setup. It would be interesting to see how the company accommodates the camera setup without any noticeable camera bump.

Going by the previous leaks, the next-generation Oppo flagship smartphone will come with an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset. This is the new premium processor from Qualcomm which is going to power most of the flagships in the year 2019. The smartphone might offer a notchless display design by incorporating an in-display front camera. The smartphone will be backed by a big 4,065mAh battery unit. Notably, this was revealed by S.Y Brian, Vice President, Oppo.

