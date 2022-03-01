This Oppo Smartphone Can Fully Charge In 9 Minutes: Oppo 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge News oi-Vivek

While brands like Realme and OnePlus showcased 150W fast charging technology at MWC 2022, their parent company Oppo has now showcased a whopping 240W fast charging. The company has even shared a video, where, the smartphone was fully charged in just nine minutes.

The company calls this tech -- Oppo 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and it is expected to come to the upcoming flagship Oppo smartphones, maybe by the end of 2022 or by early 2023. As the name suggests, the Oppo 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge is capable of pumping 240W of power via the USB Type-C port.

How Fast Is Oppo 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge?

According to Oppo's demonstration, the Oppo 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge can charge a 4500 mAh battery in just nine minutes, and the charge will just take three and a half a minute to charge the 50 percent of the battery, which makes it the fastest smartphone charging tech in the world.

The company also claims that using 240W fast charging will not affect the battery health, as the company was able to maintain 80 percent battery capacity even after 1600 charge cycles. This is double the industry standard, which uses lower fast charging speeds.

We're speeding up fast charging. ⚡️

OPPO 240W #SUPERVOOC Flash Charge delivers 100% battery in just 9 minutes, for record-breaking, industry-leading speed. 🚀 #OPPOxMWC22 pic.twitter.com/gPDurHh1Qg — OPPO (@oppo) February 28, 2022

How Fast Is Oppo 150W SuperVOOC Flash Charge?

Along with 240W fast charging, the company also showcased Oppo 150W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, similar to OnePlus and Realme. The Oppo 150W SuperVOOC Flash Charge will take 15 minutes to fully charge a 4500 mAh battery, while the same tech can charge 50 percent of the battery in just five minutes.

Do note that, even some of the high-end laptops with dedicated GPU do not offer 240W fast charging. With this type of power rating, one could plug the phone and get his phone fully charged in just a few minutes. However, it is interesting to see if this fast charging tech will offer similar charging speeds even while gaming.

While 240W fast charging tech is going to be limited to super expensive premium smartphones. A bunch of Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus smartphones are expected to ship with 150W fast charging tech by the second half of 2022. All these smartphones are also expected to include a 150W fast charger in the box, and these chargers should be cross-compatible.

