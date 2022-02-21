Oppo A76 With 33W SuperVOOC Rapid Charging, Dual Rear Camera Launched News oi-Megha Rawat

Oppo has discreetly released the Oppo A76 as the successor to the Oppo A74, which was released in April of last year. The Oppo A76 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, as well as 6GB of RAM and 5GB of expanded RAM.

The phone has an LCD display. The Oppo A76 has two rear cameras. The newly released smartphone has an Oppo Glow Design, which has a shimmering appearance on the back panel.

Oppo A76 Specifications

The Oppo A76 was first released in Malaysia, and it is expected to be released in additional markets soon. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 frames per second.

The Oppo A76 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a 5GB expanded RAM, ensuring that users will not experience any latency throughout their daily tasks. The phone comes pre-installed with ColorOS 11.1based on Android 11.

In terms of design, there are no significant variations when compared to the Oppo A74. The most noticeable difference is the camera module, which is made up of two sensors that are, at least visually, larger, whereas the A74 has three with a more compact appearance.

The Oppo A76 has a dual back camera system with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone has an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The Oppo Glow design may also be found on the handset's back panel.

Oppo A76 Battery And Connectivity Options

The new Oppo smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging. The Oppo A76 is 164.4x75.7x8.39mm in size and weighs 189 grams.

Onboard storage for the Oppo A76 is 128 GB. 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the connectivity choices available. A fingerprint reader on the side, facial recognition, geomagnetic sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gravity sensor, virtual gyroscope, pedometer, GPS, A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS are among the onboard sensors.

Oppo A76 Price And Availability

The lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the Oppo A76 costs MYR 899 (approximately Rs. 16,000). Oppo's official website in Malaysia is where you can buy the phone. The smartphone is available in two colors: Glowing Black and Glowing Blue, and comes with a 12-month warranty from Oppo.

The Oppo A76 was expected to be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000 in India earlier this week. The smartphone's debut date in India is yet to be revealed by the Chinese tech giant.

Best Mobiles in India