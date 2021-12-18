Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Outperforms Apple A15 Bionic On GPU Performance News oi-Vivek

Motorola recently launched the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor-powered smartphone -- the Moto Edge x30. This smartphone is currently available in China and is expected to launch in other markets in the coming weeks.

The real-world benchmark performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is now available and these numbers clearly indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 currently has the most powerful GPU on a smartphone SoC, which can even outperform the GPU on the Apple A15 Bionic.

On the 3DMark Wildlife test, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, powering the Moto Edge x30 scored 9599 points with an average FPS of 59.2, outperforming the A15 Bionic and all the other smartphone processors, which includes Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 888+, Kirin 9000, and the Google Tensor processor.

In a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC benchmark, we also noticed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also outperforms the Dimensity 9000. This means, if you are looking for an Android smartphone with the best possible gaming experience, offering the best possible FPS, then it is best to consider a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone.

Do note that, this does not mean an iPhone 13 or any other smartphone with a different processor is not capable of handling games. However, it just means that, on a specific benchmark, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has outperformed the competition.

Any phone with a flagship processor, even if it is two years old, is more than capable of offering a smooth gaming experience. On top of that, there are also other parameters like sustained performance and power consumption, which will also determine the long-term gaming capability of a processor, especially on a smartphone.

Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

As of now, the Moto Edge X30 is the only smartphone in the world, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and more are on their way to launching their Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones in the next few weeks.

All these devices are also expected to make their way to India by early 2022, and we will have more details regarding the same in the coming days. Stay tuned to Gizbot to learn more about the same.

Best Mobiles in India