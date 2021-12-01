ENGLISH

    Brands Confirmed To Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-Powered Smartphones: Check Out The List

    By
    |

    Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Just minutes after the announcement, several OEMs have come out to confirm their upcoming smartphone backed by the latest Qualcomm chip. Though the list of brands is quite extensive, only a limited number of brands have confirmed the exact models powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

     

    Xiaomi 12

    Xiaomi 12

    Xiaomi 12 is said to be the world's first smartphone to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The company has confirmed to launch the Xiaomi 12 in the second week of December. It looks like the Xiaomi 12 might also launch in India just a few weeks after the international launch.

    Realme GT 2 Pro

    Realme GT 2 Pro

    Realme has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The brand has even confirmed that the Realme GT 1 Pro will also go live in December itself and the device is indeed coming to India.

    Motorola Edge X30
     

    Motorola Edge X30

    Motorola has also officially confirmed that the Motorola Moto Edge X30, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will launch on December 9. This means the Xiaomi 12 and the Realme GT 2 Pro launch a day ahead of the Motorola Edge X30 launch.

    OnePlus

    OnePlus

    OnePlus has also confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone. However, the company has not confirmed the model name. Albeit, it is likely to be the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones.

    Oppo

    Oppo

    Oppo has also confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. However, the company has not revealed any specifications about the upcoming flagship Oppo smartphone.

    iQOO

    iQOO

    iQOO has also confirmed the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. Again, the brand is yet to specify the model and the launch date of the same. This means the iQOO smartphone might not launch this year and might go official in early 2022.

    What About Samsung?

    Samsung used to be one of the first brands to launch phones based on Qualcomm's flagship offering. However, this year, the company is not even on the list of OEMs that plans on launching phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which is a bummer.

    Read More About: qualcomm news smartphones processor
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 11:24 [IST]
