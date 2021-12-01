Brands Confirmed To Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-Powered Smartphones: Check Out The List

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 is said to be the world's first smartphone to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The company has confirmed to launch the Xiaomi 12 in the second week of December. It looks like the Xiaomi 12 might also launch in India just a few weeks after the international launch.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme has also confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The brand has even confirmed that the Realme GT 1 Pro will also go live in December itself and the device is indeed coming to India.

Motorola Edge X30

Motorola has also officially confirmed that the Motorola Moto Edge X30, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will launch on December 9. This means the Xiaomi 12 and the Realme GT 2 Pro launch a day ahead of the Motorola Edge X30 launch.

OnePlus

OnePlus has also confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphone. However, the company has not confirmed the model name. Albeit, it is likely to be the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones.

Oppo

Oppo has also confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. However, the company has not revealed any specifications about the upcoming flagship Oppo smartphone.

iQOO

iQOO has also confirmed the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. Again, the brand is yet to specify the model and the launch date of the same. This means the iQOO smartphone might not launch this year and might go official in early 2022.