Oppo A15 2GB RAM Variant Launched For Rs. 9,490 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo A15 is the latest budget-friendly handset from Oppo which made its debut in the country last month. Now, the handset is getting a 2GB RAM variant. With this new variant, the Oppo A15 is available in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options. The new variant of the handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,490 and it will be available for purchase starting today via Amazon.

You will get the same Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue shades for the new variant. To recall, the 3GB RAM model of the Oppo A15 is selling in the country at Rs. 10,990.

Oppo A15: Features

The Oppo A15 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The 32GB of onboard storage also supports additional storage expansion up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.

A 4,230 mAh battery unit fuels the handset and it comes with a 10W charging technology. For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor, 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensor. It gets a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, a fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel of the Oppo A15 and it measures 164 x 75 x 8mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams.

The handset features a 3D curved body design and its Eye Comfort Filters protect your eyes from blue light. Lastly, you can also adjust the brightness of your screen with AI brightness feature.

Is Oppo A15 Good Buy?

If you are looking for a budget-centric phone, the Oppo A15 can be a good choice with an attractive design, triple-lens. However, you can also get some advanced features on other brands' phone. For example, the newly launched Micromax In Note 1 from the Indian brand offers better features including a large display, huge battery, 48MP quad-lens at an almost similar price point.

Best Mobiles in India