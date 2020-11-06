Just In
- 2 min ago BSNL Launches New Postpaid Plans; Offering 75GB Data
-
- 2 hrs ago Diwali With Mi Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Xiaomi, Redmi, Mi Smartphones
- 2 hrs ago Tariff Hike, 4G Adoption, And Data Consumption Might Boost ARPU: Crisil
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M21s Officially Announced: Is It A Rebadged Galaxy F41?
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB Updates: Sunrisers, Royal Challengers look to get closer to finals
- News Lalu Prasad's bail hearing deferred to Nov 27; release expectations delayed
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Bengaluru: Prices Start At Rs 2.18 Lakh On-Road
- Finance What Is Balance Transfer Of Loan? Should You Go For It?
- Movies Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Fasted For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan This Karwa Chauth
- Education UGC NET Answer Key 2020: How To Challenge UGC NET Answer Key June 2020
- Lifestyle Diwali 2020: Your Diwali Wardrobe Sorted Ft. Kajal Aggarwal; Take A Look At Her Traditional Outfits
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In India With Kids In November
Oppo A15 2GB RAM Variant Launched For Rs. 9,490 In India
Oppo A15 is the latest budget-friendly handset from Oppo which made its debut in the country last month. Now, the handset is getting a 2GB RAM variant. With this new variant, the Oppo A15 is available in 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM options. The new variant of the handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,490 and it will be available for purchase starting today via Amazon.
You will get the same Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue shades for the new variant. To recall, the 3GB RAM model of the Oppo A15 is selling in the country at Rs. 10,990.
Oppo A15: Features
The Oppo A15 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The 32GB of onboard storage also supports additional storage expansion up to 256GB using a microSD card slot.
A 4,230 mAh battery unit fuels the handset and it comes with a 10W charging technology. For cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP main sensor, 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth sensor. It gets a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, a fingerprint scanner is placed on the rear panel of the Oppo A15 and it measures 164 x 75 x 8mm dimensions and weighs 175 grams.
The handset features a 3D curved body design and its Eye Comfort Filters protect your eyes from blue light. Lastly, you can also adjust the brightness of your screen with AI brightness feature.
Is Oppo A15 Good Buy?
If you are looking for a budget-centric phone, the Oppo A15 can be a good choice with an attractive design, triple-lens. However, you can also get some advanced features on other brands' phone. For example, the newly launched Micromax In Note 1 from the Indian brand offers better features including a large display, huge battery, 48MP quad-lens at an almost similar price point.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,988
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,972
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999