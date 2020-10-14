Just In
Oppo A15 To Launch In India On October 15: Everything We Know So Far
Rumors of the Oppo A15 have been floating on the internet for quite some time. The company has already confirmed the existence of the upcoming Oppo A15. Now, the India launch date of the Oppo A15 has been confirmed via Amazon. The launch will take place on October 15 (tomorrow). Meanwhile, entire features of the phone have revealed and it is expected to be an entry-level phone which is said to be priced under Rs.10,000. The handset will go for sale via Amazon.
Everything We Know So Far About Oppo A15
Starting with the front, the handset will feature a waterdrop notch display which is confirmed to measure 6.5-inch and it will be an IPS LCD panel. The product page on the e-commerce site shows the front and rear design of the Oppo A15, suggesting it will feature a triple rear camera.
The octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor is believed to handle the processing on the Oppo A15 which will be paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that will support storage expansion up o 256GB. The device is likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery. It is believed to ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box with the company's ColorOS 7.2 skin on top.
The sensors will be placed into a square-shaped module along with an LED flash. The triple rear camera setup will offer a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. at the front, it will sport a 5MP selfie shooter. For security, it will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
According to the expected price, we can say the upcoming phone will compete against the Realme Narzo 20. However, the Realme Narzo 20 offers 48MP triple-lens, a massive 6,000 mAh battery.
