Oppo A15 To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect? News

Oppo is expected to launch the new Oppo A15 in India soon. Previously, Amazon teaser revealed its rear design with hinting an imminent launch. Now, the phone with model number OPPO CPH2185 has been spotted on the NBTC certification website, which confirms the moniker of the device. Besides, the same model number appeared on the FCC certification website. On the other hand, the phone has also appeared on EEC certification and Indonesian Telecom certification.

Oppo A15: What To Expect?

As per the NBTC certification website, Oppo A15 will be an entry-level handset with 4G support. Earlier, the FCC certification website confirmed that the handset will ship with ColorOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. The certification has also claimed the model number of the battery will be BLP817. Additionally, the same battery model number has certified by the TUV Rheinland certification, which confirms the upcoming smartphone will pack a 4,230 mAh battery with support for 10W charging technology.

Further, the rear design of the phone is said to feature a square-shaped camera module with triple camera sensors and an LED flash. Other aspects of the phone will include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, SB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As of now, other features of the phone are still under wraps. However, the product page of the phone is live and we can expect the company to launch the phone very soon. Further, the handset is believed to go on sale via Amazon.

To recall, the latest A-series phone the Oppo A53 which made its debut in the country in August. The handset is a revamped version of the original Oppo A53 and it is available with a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The features of the phone include a 90Hz refresh rate display, triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery.

